Armed police have been spotted in Parkvale this morning, causing road closures and detours.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were conducting a pre-planned search warrant this morning and AOS were assisting as a precaution.

Owner of Peter Pan's Superette on Fraser St said there were a number of police in the area and road closures were in place.

Armed police at a cordon in Parkvale this morning. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A reporter at the scene said there were armed police at cordons on Wembury Grove, off Fraser St and at Harrier St. She said traffic was being diverted.

She said she saw Armed Offenders Squad officers on the road with guns and dogs.

A woman who was trying to visit her daughter who lived nearby said considering the new gun controls, seeing armed police with weapons was concerning.

Another resident who was held up said she was anxious she would be late for work. "It was a bit scary."

The reporter said police seemed to be concentrating their efforts near the intersection of Esk St and Fraser St.

She said neighbours were woken by police using a loud haler about 6am.

The traffic appeared to be moving now, she said.