

A judge has labelled the actions of a drink driver who hit speeds of 180km/h down a major residential Napier street as both "reckless and breathtaking".

Napier man Jayson Campbell Bower, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving and driving in a dangerous manner in the Napier District Court on Wednesday before Judge Geoff Rea.

He later told police his excessive speeds were down to an argument with his partner on the afternoon of July 7 this year.

He drove down Napier's Kennedy Rd - both a residential street and main arterial route - which has a standard speed of 50km/h.

Bower was clocked at 150km/h by a stationary officer.

A Napier man hit speeds of 180km/h on Kennedy Rd in July this year. Photo / File

Police didn't attempt to pursue him because of the risk he posed to both the public and himself due to the nature of his driving, according to the summary of facts.

He continued speeding along Kennedy Rd and as he approached the intersection on Kennedy Rd with Douglas McLean Ave, he lost control of his car.

He veered right, and mounted the traffic island and smashing over two street sign posts, eventually coming to a stop on the opposite side of the road.

When spoken to by police he exhibited signs of recent alcohol consumption.

Amazingly, he was uninjured.

Bower's breath was found to contain 668 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath and he admitted he was speeding about 180km/h before he crashed.

"We see some pretty crazy things but this is well up there", Judge Rea said to Bower.

"In an afternoon, you drive up Kennedy Rd more than one and a half times the legal limit, exceeding 180km/h.

"Not only is that entirely reckless but breathtaking, quite frankly.

"If you did have any drink driving convictions you'd be going to prison. You have to give something back to the community."

Bower was sentenced to 100 hours community work, along with nine months supervision. He was also disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for six months.