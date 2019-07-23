It's 1969 and the world is enthralled with Apollo 11 landing on the moon.

Masterton accountant and newly elected Lions club president Tony Wright, 27, needs to raise money to finish upgrading the town's Lido pool. The project had been going for some time and fundraising enthusiasm was waning.

Now retired in Taupō, Wright recalls how impressed he had been with the number of people who had been to see Elvis Presley's Gold Cadillac tour of New Zealand in 1968. He wanted to bring a NASA spacecraft to New Zealand.

"I thought to myself, 'If we could do something like

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Around the world, 59 times