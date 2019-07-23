Doctors at Hawke's Bay Hospital initially thought an infant with measles had the common cold.

The family made two visits to the hospital's Emergency Department before the infant was diagnosed.

The infant, who was admitted to ED on the second visit on Tuesday, July 16, contracted the highly contagious airborne disease while visiting Auckland.

However, three days earlier, the family took the infant to ED, where they spent roughly six and a half hours in the waiting room.

They were sent home with what doctors at the time believed to be a cold.

An infant was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department twice before being diagnosed with measles. Photo / File.
The infant was not yet at the