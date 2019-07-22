COMMENT:

"Good environmental practice" said Simon Bridges, "is crucial for securing the type of future we want for our children and grandchildren."

This was in a speech he made to the Blue Greens conference in April last year.

He also said "Climate change is going to be one of the most challenging issues of our time. We've made some good progress in recent years, but we need to do much more."
I guess this means that Simon believes in climate change.

The logical progression from this is that National would support policies that meant New Zealand was trying to do its

