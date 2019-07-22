Denis Miklus, 67, was dropped off at the Polynesian Spa by his long-time partner Jany Toomaru in June last year while she did some shopping. Just over an hour later, he died while soaking in the Priest Pool. A pathologist has ruled Miklus died from drowning likely caused from heat exhaustion from being in a 42C pool for too long without regular breaks or water. Work Safe NZ has found no fault with Polynesian Spa's procedures but now a coroner is to make a finding as to whether more can be done to prevent such deaths. Reporter Kelly Makiha talks to Miklus' grieving partner who is asking for change.

When Jany Toomaru is alone, she feels like her life is over and she's just waiting to die also to be with the love of her life.

Her partner of 29 years Denis Miklus drowned while the pair were on holiday in Rotorua from Tahiti in June last year.

The retired couple would spend roughly three months a year in New Zealand on holiday and the Polynesian Spa was a common place they went together.

On June 19 last year, Toomaru dropped Miklus at the pools before midday while she went to do some shopping.

She returned about an hour later and waited for him in the Polynesian Spa cafe.

Just after 1pm she noticed St John paramedics rushing into the complex, but she never imagined they were rushing to try and save her partner's life.

Jany Toomaru misses the love of her life, Denis Miklus, who drowned in the Polynesian Spa last year. Photo / Stephen Parker

Eventually it became clear the man who had died in the Priest Pool was her beloved partner.

While grieving his death, Toomaru has spent the past year doing her own investigation into his death to help ensure the same doesn't happen to someone else.

A pathologist has ruled Miklus died from drowning likely after fainting from heat exhaustion. No hydrogen sulphide poisoning or other medical condition linked to his death were found.

Work Safe NZ has ruled there were no health and safety breaches and Coroner Gordon Matenga has reserved his finding from yesterday's inquest.

She said she would like to see three things - security cameras monitoring the entire complex not just part of the complex, staff physically checking on customers in the pools and staff ensuring they pass on personally to customers that they must take breaks every 15 minutes while bathing in hot pools and regularly drink water.

She said if another death could be prevented it would be worth it.

Meanwhile, Toomaru said she would spend the next few days in Rotorua reminiscing about Denis and the times they spent together.

"I miss his presence. Just everything. We used to go to Yaki Yaki restaurant together. He loved Japanese food. My friends, my children, my grandchildren keep me strong but when I'm alone there is always a person missing. We were always together."

Toomaru said she now trusted in the "wisdom, professionalism and competency" of Coroner Matenga to make a finding.

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard said during the inquest the business had a "proud" safety record given the number of bathers who went through the pools each year.

He said a woman died in the Priest Pool in 2003 after spending 37 minutes in the pool without a break.

He said there was signage around the pools reminding customers to take breaks and to hydrate regularly.

Since Miklus died he said they had increased signage, security cameras and added another life guard - taking the total to three - and reduced the temperature of the Priest Pool to 41C from 42C.

Taljaard told Coroner Matenga while he didn't want to disrespect the loss of Miklus' life, he was confident with their safety processes.

Taljaard said "any suggestion around health and safety was a good one" and the staff and board meet regularly to work on ways to improve.