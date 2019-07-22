Denis Miklus, 67, was dropped off at the Polynesian Spa by his long-time partner Jany Toomaru in June last year while she did some shopping. Just over an hour later, he died while soaking in the Priest Pool. A pathologist has ruled Miklus died from drowning likely caused from heat exhaustion from being in a 42C pool for too long without regular breaks or water. Work Safe NZ has found no fault with Polynesian Spa's procedures but now a coroner is to make a finding as to whether more can be done to prevent such deaths. Reporter Kelly Makiha talks

