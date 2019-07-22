An Auckland real estate agent has been served an abatement notice by Auckland Council for operating an illegal car park in Remuera.

Mark Sumich tore down two neighbouring century-old homes at 78 and 80 Remuera Rd in recent months and replaced them with an 18-space commercial car park.

The properties had a combined CV of $2.75 million.

Auctioneer Mark Sumich could face infringement notices or prosecution if he fails to comply with council abatement notice. Photo / Doug Sherring
Auctioneer Mark Sumich could face infringement notices or prosecution if he fails to comply with council abatement notice. Photo / Doug Sherring

While Sumich sought necessary demolition permits he failed to obtain resource consent for the car park as required under the Unitary Plan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Following a Herald story last month on four separate Remuera Rd properties being bulldozed and turned into car parks, Auckland Council

Related articles: