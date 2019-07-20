A man fleeing police has suffered serious injuries after ploughing his vehicle into an Auckland bank this morning.

The crash happened at the corner of Church St and Onehunga Mall just after 8.20am.

Witness Helen Pakofe said the grey Honda Odyssey was being pursued by police when the driver lost control and crashed into the bank.

She said the airbag deployed and the driver was pulled from the car by police officers.

Advertisement

"The driver looked stunned," she told a Herald reporter at the scene.

A Honda Odyssey crashed into an Auckland bank while being followed by police this morning. Photo / Phil Taylor

"It was a huge bang, like a sonic boom.

"The cops had their guns drawn."

The car was heading west on Church St at about 8.20am when the crash occurred.

A witness to the crash said one person was arrested after the incident. Photo / Phil Taylor

Just before 9am the male driver was reportedly handcuffed and taken to a waiting ambulance.

He was the only person in the car.

Police have confirmed the male suffered serious injuries.

And they say the crash happened after he fled police.

While police were following the driver, a pursuit was not underway.

"Police stopped following the fleeing driver prior to the crash due the manner of driving displayed by the fleeing driver.

"The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will be examining the scene."

The man was taken to hospital.