There are concerns about a 13-year-old Dunedin girl who has been missing since Monday.

Police said they were concerned for the girl, Harmony, due to her age and would like to make contact with her as soon as possible.

Harmony is 1.65m tall and of medium build.

Her hair is mid-length and she has a shaved undercut which is often worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, an olive knitted sweater and white sneakers, but could have changed her clothes.



Anybody who had seen Harmony, or had any information about where she could be, could phone 105, quoting file number 190715/0603.



Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.