A police officer has been charged with careless driving following a crash in Auckland this year.

Police have summonsed the 49-year-old male officer from the Auckland City District to appear in court on a charge of careless driving.

The officer was charged in relation to a crash that allegedly occurred while he was undertaking urgent duty driving on Ngahue Drive in January.

The police car following the January crash. Photo / Supplied

He was charged after a review into the incident.

The officer appeared earlier today in the Auckland District Court.

The vehicles following the crash in Stonefields, Auckland, in January. Photo / Supplied

He remains on active duty.

Police said they were unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.