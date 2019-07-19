BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett looks at the week in which NZ didn't win, the PM went to Australia, Bojo did a David Shearer, and the Youth Parliament provided more than the usual drama.

Monday:

A dark (and tired) day indeed, thanks to the Cricket World Cup.

Tuesday: Spot the difference: Kieran or Kane?

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty (left) and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson (right). Or is it the other way round? Photo / Supplied
The cricket Parliamentary team did not fare well on its London expedition, but co-captain Kieran McAnulty did get to share some of the Black Caps near-glory, courtesy of his vague resemblance to Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson.

McAnulty and a witness told the Beehive Diaries that he had been