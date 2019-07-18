Hundreds of tickets to next week's All Blacks test match in Wellington have been cancelled due to fraud.

New Zealand Rugby said 700 tickets sold to the match against South Africa at Westpac Stadium are no longer valid.

Ticketek has told NZ Rugby to cancel the tickets, classifying them as "fraudulent sales". The tickets wouldn't be valid if presented at the stadium on July 27.

Richard Thomas, NZR chief commercial officer, said cancelling the tickets was them taking a stand against fraud.

"Unfortunately, it is highly likely that some of these tickets will have already been on-sold to unknowing fans on the secondary market and those fans may only discover their tickets are invalid when they present them at the gate."

He said it was yet another reminder to always purchase tickets through legitimate channels, and not online resellers like Viagogo.

With the All Blacks test nearly a sell-out, the 700 tickets will be available to the general public today.

Anyone who had concerns about the validity of tickets purchased through secondary markets were asked to contact Ticketqueries@nzrugby.co.nz