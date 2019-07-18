Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented Jacinda Ardern with a small, white stuffed toy for her daughter Neve ahead of their pair's meeting this morning.

"To add to the collection," Morrison said as his wife Jenny Morrison presented Ardern with the gift.

"This is for Neve, it's not for you," the Aussie Prime Minister added.

The two Prime Ministers from both sides of the Tasman met in Melbourne this morning for an unofficial catch-up, where they are expected to discuss a range of issues.

Ardern and Morrison posed for photos ahead of their hour-long morning tea meeting.

The meeting was not an official bilateral meeting, rather more of a meeting between the two leaders and their partners.

Yesterday, Ardern said she planned to raise the issue of Kiwis' rights in Australia with Morrison.

One of her major concerns was the deportation of Kiwis living in Australia.

Jenny and Scott Morrison give Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Garford a soft toy for their daughter Neve today. Photo / Pool

Although Ardern said there were instances where the deportations were warranted, there were cases where the person who was being deported had little connection to New Zealand – this was problematic for Ardern.

"I consider that to be a corrosive part of that policy and it's having a corrosive effect with our relationship – so I'll continue to raise that as well."

She had a number of other topics she wished to raise as well, including E-Invoicing which would make it easier for Kiwi and Aussie firms to do business with each other.

Ardern's meeting with Morrison is the last item on her Aussie agenda.

Ardern yesterday talked up her relationship with Morrison.

She said she spoke to him on the phone more regularly than she ever did with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

She was originally meant to visit in late March, but the trip was postponed because of the Christchurch terror attacks.