A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed lanes on Great North Rd in Waterview and is delaying commuters this morning.

The crash took place between the motorcycle and another vehicle at 8am today and had now closed the left lane and bus lane to citybound traffic just after Herdman St, heading towards the motorway interchange.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit was on the scene of the crash during rush hour traffic. Photo / Greg Bowker

One city bound lane is currently closed while the scene is being cleared, but it is expected to reopen soon, police said.

The closure was also affecting bus services running along the road, Auckland Transport tweeted.

AT said motorists should allow extra time or consider an alternate route if possible.