The man accused of murder after a death at a house on Clayton Rd in Rotorua last month can now be named.

Nicholas Martin Roling, 53, was granted interim name suppression at his first court appearance after the June 25 death but that lapsed during his appearance in the High Court at Rotorua today.

Appearing via AVL Roling entered a not guilty plea to one charge of murder.

Crown lawyer Amanda Gordon said the case was "relatively straightforward" but there was going to be a "significant delay" in the pathological report.

"That will be an important piece of evidence."

A tentative trial date was set for October 5, 2020 and Roling will next appear before the court on September 20 for a case review hearing.

The charge relates to a firearms incident which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man at a property on Clayton Rd on June 26.

Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm that night and the victim had died at the scene.

Following the incident guards were in place in the Mangakakahi area and forensic police wearing boiler suits and masks were seen at the scene.