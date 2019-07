A man is in a critical condition after being pulled from the water in the Far North.

Police were told the man was in the water in Whangaroa, adjacent to Ruato Rd, at 5.55am today.

A Northland Rescue Helicopter spokesperson told 1 NEWS the man had been trapped for six hours.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the location with St John tweeting one patient was treated over a water incident in Waihi Bay.

Advertisement

The man was subsequently taken to Northland Base Hospital in a critical condition.