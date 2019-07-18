Heather Bonner never saw her attacker.

The 56-year-old was outside the Te Atatū Tavern on the night of April 26 having a smoke when she was "king hit" from behind.

She was left with several injuries, including a fractured cheek and broken nose, following a violent attack.

After the incident, the offender jumped over a fence while the other two men exited through the premises's front door.

Bonner was left with 16 stitches around her right eyebrow, three cheek fractures, a broken nose, blurry vision in her right eye, and teeth out of alignment.

Now, more than two months after the assault police will be releasing the CCTV footage on Police Ten 7 tonight in a bid to track down the offender.

Bonner was sitting with a friend in the outdoor area at about 11pm when she was hit from the side, she told the Herald.

Heather Bonner never saw the attack coming. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She remained conscious, but slumped down, stunned, with her head between her knees.

Bonner believed she was hit by a man, one of a group of four she had seen nearby, but she didn't see him.

She spoke to another man who told her he knew the identity of her attacker but he refused to name him to her for fear of reprisal.

"There is no excuse or justification for this type of cowardly behaviour," she said two days after the attack. "I know there are witnesses out there."

In a statement today, police said Bonner began talking with three males who were also in the outside area of the bar.

At one point, the conversation turned sour and a number of inappropriate comments were made towards her.

Bonner turned away to have a draw on her cigarette, and was allegedly hit by one of the males using a glass.

Airing tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2, Sergeant Carl Fowlie said Waitematā Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waitematā Police on (09) 839 0600, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.