Auckland Council's development arm has been cleared of fraud by the Serious Fraud Office over the sale of a council building, but raised concerns about hospitality provided to Panuku chief executive Roger MacDonald.

"The board of Panuku Development Auckland Ltd has received notification from the

Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that, following a complaint regarding the sale of the

Auckland Council Civic Administration Building, it has no reason to suspect fraud,

corruption or bribery on the part of Panuku Development Auckland, its employees or its

agents," Panuku said today.

"The SFO has conducted enquiries to determine if the threshold for a formal enquiry has

been met. Panuku cooperated and provided information to the SFO. The board is

pleased that the SFO has confirmed there is no reason to further investigate Panuku in

relation to this process.

Chief executive at Panuku Developments Roger Macdonald. Photo / Anne Gibson

"The SFO also raised a concern regarding Panuku's Chief Executive, Roger

MacDonald, accepting an invitation from Mike Mahoney, Chairman of Tawera Group, to

join him sailing in the Millennium Cup in January 2017," the council-controlled organisation said.

Advertisement

"The invitation was accepted after the decision on the CAB development had been

approved. Although the SFO acknowledged that acceptance of this invitation did not

impact any decisions made by Panuku, it did advise that it could create a perception of

impropriety."

More soon