A Wairoa man who vowed to continue to fight for land he believed was "rightfully" his, has been arrested, more than a month after a judge granted police the right to do so.

On Wednesday, Bruce Smith, along with his wife Ruby, two daughters; Kreslea, and Jarna, and his mother in her 80s, were arrested while on their way to Napier, under a civil arrest order issued by the High Court. It came after they failed to comply with Māori Land Court orders.

Since 2015, the family have been embroiled in disputes over access and occupancy, with various actions taken in the Maori Land Court.

The family had originally said they were not going to leave the property - a 790-hectare block, known as Waipaoa 5A2.

Advertisement

Bruce Smith's son, Cole Smith, who lives more than 2000km away, on the Gold Coast, told Hawke's Bay Today on Thursday he would continue what his father started and would aim to free his family.

The land, once leased by Bruce's late father Francis Smith, is jointly owned by he and six siblings who hold a 60 per cent share.

The other 40 per cent is owned by more than 500 shareholders, including Bruce Smith, in his own name, and administered by Te Tumu Paeroa (the Maori Trustee).

In November 2016, the court ordered Bruce and his family to leave the property and remove their possessions within seven days.

The following year, after subsequent applications for re-hearings by Bruce, proved unsuccessful, the court issued an injunction prohibiting the family from entering or occupying the land.

The Maori Land Court removed Bruce Smith as a trustee of the estate and removed him as a director in 2017.

However, just weeks later, the trustee found the Smiths had continued to live at the homestead and had even put a gate across a bridge, blocking access to the land.

The situation deteriorated when the trustee was given a trespass order from the Smiths that was to stop Maori Trustee staff going to the property.

On May 27, at a hearing at the High Court in Wellington, Justice Christine Grice refused to cease an arrest warrant issued and instead gave the family until June 4 to seek legal advice and to leave the land before further arrest warrants were issued.

In June, speaking to Hawke's Bay Today, Bruce said they were being "persecuted".

He said they were "waiting ... ready" for any police intervention.

Speaking to Hawke's Bay Today, Cole says it is a "tough situation".

"I am just trying to get proper legal people to get in and get it sorted."

Cole said Bruce and his family were "pulled up in the middle of the street" where their cars were impounded and they were arrested.

His father was in a separate car to his four other family members and was arrested last.

Cole said he received a frantic call from Bruce at about 3pm (NZT) telling him his family had been arrested.

"He goes, 'I don't know what's happening, but the police have literally come and arrested your grandmother and you mother and sisters', and I was like 'what?" Smith said.

"I don't even know how you can have an arrest warrant on a nearly 90-year-old lady who has dementia.

"We were pretty confident everything was going to get sorted, to the point where all the people that were involved had been served for criminal charges which were getting sorted at the moment," Cole said.

They were in Napier where they were due to have a meeting about the legal action they were persuing, Smith said.

"The main thing is making sure my family is safe and then we will sort this s*** out."

Police have been approached for comment about the arrests.