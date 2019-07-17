A Christchurch man has appeared in court this afternoon accused of stabbing a dog to death yesterday.

Neil Harrison, 54, has been charged with wilfully ill-treating a dog by stabbing it "with a knife to the neck and causing it to die".

The pipefitter from the Spreydon suburb is also charged with intending to frighten a woman by threatening to damage a dog.

Harrison faces further charges of threatening to kill, possession of meth and cannabis pipes, and possession of cannabis.

He was arrested overnight and appeared at Christchurch District Court this afternoon via audiovisual link from custody.

Defence council Abbie Hollingworth made a bail application which was opposed by police.

Judge Simon Menzies declined bail and remanded Harrison in custody without plea to July 30.