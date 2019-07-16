The cricket fan who went viral worldwide after jumping for joy when England won the Cricket World Cup has been tracked down.

Rachel Heath-Prosz stunned cricket-watchers as she flew through the air before disappearing completely from the screen on her way to the ground.

Hillary Barry snapped the short clip and said on Twitter, "thoughts and prayers for the woman in the brown top".

After the video was viewed millions of times around the world, Barry was able to track down the woman 'in the brown top' and talked to her on Seven Sharp.

Asked if she was okay following the stunning show of aerobics, Heath-Prosz told Barry she landed on her two feet and was fine.

"I'd had a lot of champagne so I genuinely don't know how I landed but I definitely didn't hurt myself," she said.

Heath-Prosz was seated in the front row with her wife and had one foot resting on a ledge of the fence in front of her, preparing to "run the pitch".

However, after jumping onto the field after the game she shot straight up into the air.

"We were lucky enough to have front row seats and there was a ledge in front of us ... when we won I got extremely excited and just leapt up," she said.

"Didn't realise how high I'd leapt, to be honest, until I saw the video and went to go onto the pitch but the security guard stopped me."

New Zealand fans were far more concerned for Heath-Prosz's welfare than the English fans, she said.

Barry was able to track her down after her Tweet from yesterday went viral.

She explained a workmate of Heath-Prosz's got in touch with her over Twitter and told her she landed safely.