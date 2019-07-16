THE PROPOSALS

SH1 Moerewa-Kawakawa

• Drop the 100km/h limit to 80km/h between Taumatamakuku Settlement and Kawakawa, including the Three Bridges.

• Drop the 70km/h limit to 50km/h between Mac's Prime Meats and Leaity St in Moerewa.

SH11 Puketona-Haruru
• Drop the 100km/h limit to 80km/h between Puketona and Haruru.
• Drop the 70km/h limit to 60km/h within Haruru.
SH10 Taipa-Awanui
• Drop the 100km/h limit to 80km/h all the way.

The speed limit on sections of three Northland state highways will be dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h if a proposal by the nation's roading authority goes ahead.

The NZ Transport Agency is

