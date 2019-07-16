A police pursuit in South Auckland has resulted in the driver sustaining serious injuries after crashing into a transformer, resulting in a power outage.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Mangere around 2pm this afternoon and, after initially pulling over, the driver fled at speed as officers approached the car.

However, the car crashed into a traffic island shortly after and crashed into power box on Buckland Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

"The power box subsequently caught fire," she said, "cordons are currently in place on Buckland Rd and part of the road is expected to be closed for some time."

Vector crews are working on site at Buckland Rd in Mangere East where the car crashed into the transformer.

Vector spokesman Matthew Britton said crews were working to isolate the damaged network after being given access to the crash site by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Fire crews on the scene after the car crashed into a transformer. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Once the asset has been safely isolated we will work to restore power as quickly as possible, including by back-feeding the area around the damaged asset if possible," he said.

"We urge the public to stay safe on the roads and take extra caution around any electrical equipment that has been damaged."

The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance, while a passenger reportedly sustained minor injuries, the police spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.