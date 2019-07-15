

A young man who stabbed his father to death with a butcher's knife will not stand trial because of his mental illness.

William Church, 22, is charged with the murder of his father Michael Steven Church after fatally stabbing him with a butcher knife at their Pāpāmoa East home on September 22.

A High Court hearing was held in Tauranga on June 27 this year to determine the defendant's fitness to plead.

In a decision released today, Justice Jagose accepted the defendant was schizophrenic and was therefore unfit to stand trial.

"I am satisfied with the psychiatrists' evidence Mr Church more likely than not is mentally impaired.

"I also am satisfied, due to that mental impairment, Mr Church more likely than

not is unable to conduct a defence or to instruct counsel to do so."

The trial, which was set for October 7 this year, has been vacated.