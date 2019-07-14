Kiwis have been left emotionally bruised today after New Zealand came just centimetres from winning the Cricket World Cup. The Herald talks to psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald about the impact this kind of heartache can have on your body.

Stress:

Sweating palms, clawing in your gut and the inability to sit still - stress was an emotion felt by many this morning, especially when New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill dived in desperation for the winning run only to be beaten by a matter of centimetres.

MacDonald advises fans to be gentle with themselves and each other today as the emotional rollercoaster begins to take its toll.

"Recognise anger and irritability is likely to show up but to be aware of that."

Lack of sleep:

Staying up most of the night to absorb all the highs and lows can have a huge strain on the body, MacDonald says.

"It tends to slow down our reaction time and some studies suggests lack of sleep can take a few points off our IQ.

"Be aware that you're not going to be as sharp today so be careful while driving and recognise tiredness tends to make it harder for us to regulate our emotions."

Low mood:

While some people are carrying on their days as normal others have been hurt deep and it's important to be aware of that, MacDonald says.

He said for some people sport really does strike a chord but we need to remember that it was probably one of the greatest matches ever played.

"Things do get better and we need to keep our fingers crossed for four years' time."

Alcohol and caffeine consumption:

Sore heads will be felt by many this morning so hopefully people can recognise they may still have alcohol in their system and shouldn't get behind the wheel, MacDonald said.

"As for caffeine, there's only a limit to how much it's actually going to keep you awake. It's probably just going to make you feel anxious and shaky and not help with regulating that mood so, again, take it easy."