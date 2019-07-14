Seven people have been injured following an incident which resulted in an ambulance rolling onto its side in Otara, South Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services attended the crash on Bairds Rd, near the intersection of East Tamaki Rd.

St John reported four vehicles went to the scene in Otara where seven people were injured and treated by staff.

14/07/19 22:40: Traffic incident in Otara. 7 patients treated, 7 patients transported to Middlemore Hospital. No further details available. https://t.co/2pabvmoKQ1 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) July 14, 2019

All seven of the injured were transported to Middlemore Hospital, three in a moderate condition and four in minor conditions.

Advertisement

When the Herald approached police for comment at 10.40pm, the police spokeswoman said details were scarce.

The spokeswoman was unaware how many people were hurt but said they appeared to have only minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was also responding.