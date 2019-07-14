A man has been charged with murder following a man's death in Taihape yesterday.

In a statement, police said a 23-year-old man would appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

He faces one count of murder following the death of 43-year-old Kerrin Payne, known as Ted, who died in Taihape yesterday morning.

Police say Payne was assaulted on Thrush St. Police investigating his death are keen to speak with anyone who might have information about the alleged attack.

"Anyone who has information about the circumstances surrounding Mr Payne's death or those involved is urged to get in touch with Police on 105," Detective Inspector Brent Matuku of Central District Police said.

"You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Matuku extended the sympathies of police to Payne's family and said no one else was being sought in relation to the matter.