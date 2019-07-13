Four people have been injured, one of them critically, in a multi-vehicle crash just south of Hamilton tonight.

At 8.35pm police received a report three cars had collided at the intersection of Tuhikaramea and Gillard Rds near Ngahinapouri in Waipa District.

One person was critically injured in the crash, two people were seriously injured, and one other person suffered minor injuries.

Tuhikaramea Rd is closed between SH39 and Gillard Rd, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted.

In the Bay of Plenty, a single-vehicle crash at Te Teko has left one person injured.

Police were called at 7.20pm of the crash on Galatea Rd.

The road is closed between MacDonald and Te Mahoe School Rds.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.