A 5-year-old victim of the Christchurch mosque shooting and her family have finally been able to return home to Christchurch.

The girl, who is unable to be named for legal reasons, had been in Auckland's Starship hospital since the attack in which she was shot multiple times.

Father Wasseim Alsati this week posted an update on social media saying the family were waiting to be picked up from the hospital to begin their journey home.

Alsati, who was also shot numerous times, was moved to Auckland Hospital for treatment soon after the attack so the family could be together.

In the video update the bubbly 5-year-old can be seen loudly chatting with her sister from her wheelchair surrounded by the family's belongings.

Asked whether she was excited to be going back to Christchurch she replied, "yeah".

Christchurch mosque shooting Wasseim Alsati posted an update to social media this week saying he and his family were going home.

Alsati said he held off posting the update until they were at the door waiting for the shuttle as each time he had posted they were leaving, something had happened which delayed their plans.

"Finally we are going home. Everybody's excited. I am very excited to be coming back home," he said in the video.

"I'm looking forward to see you. I'm so happy, so excited."

In the post he wrote to his friends and family saying how happy he was to be going home to Christchurch.

He and his daughter had made great progress so far but there was more to come, he said.

"It's been a long four months now and I know we still have a long road for the rehab."

The young girl had undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting and only woke from a coma about a month after the attack.

When she first woke she did not recognise anyone and couldn't speak, see, talk or eat by herself.

Alsati has had surgery to remove shrapnel and bone out of his hip socket and surgery for a perforated bowel and injury to his pelvis.