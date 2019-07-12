Cricket fans will have to settle for watching Sunday's World Cup final at home rather than at a bar despite a glimmer of hope offered by Auckland's mayor this morning.

But there are likely to be celebrations to welcome the team home.

The match is set to start at 9.30pm Sunday night and go through until about 5am Monday (NZT) meaning even bars with late licenses would face having to send punters home before the end of the game.

And given the timing of the game and "costs to ratepayers" Auckland Council would not be setting up a public fanzone or opening The Cloud for people to watch.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff this morning said officials he'd spoken to said they may be able to organise special licences in time, although he was clear bars should have applied several weeks ago.

This afternoon, Auckland council director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs said it could not be done given the short timeframe.

"We have discussed trying to grant extensions in the two-days available since the Black Caps thrilling win in Manchester but it is not possible, or necessarily safe given the complexities of alcohol in our community," he said.

The process usually took 20 working days.

Many pubs were licenced to sell alcohol until 4am and could have patrons on-site for half an hour after the bar closed, he said.

The Paddington in Parnell was one of the bars which fell into that category.

Spokeswoman Claire Warin said there was not enough time to apply for a special licence for the game.

She said there was no point applying on a Friday at a cost of a couple of hundred dollars when they "hadn't got a hope" of succeeding.

Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match. Photo / AP

Two bar owners had called the council to inquire about special licences since the Black Caps made the final but no formal applications had been made by 3pm.

Punters could, however, consider going to a licensed sports club to watch the match.

The organisation could have members and guests on the premises at all times and once the club bar's licenced hours were over patrons were able to drink alcohol they had brought with them, Hobbs said.

As for a fitting welcome home, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development general manager destination Steve Armitage said nothing had yet been discussed but the organisation was "well versed in staging appropriate events to acknowledge the achievement of our sporting success and pulling these together at relatively short notice".

"Understandably New Zealand Cricket is focused on the challenge ahead and so we're not in a position to talk about any potential welcome home plans or what shape these may take," he said.

Greg Brownless, mayor of Tauranga, where Black Caps including Trent Boult and Kane Williamson grew up, shared a similar sentiment.

"Naturally we are excited to have reached the final and are particularly proud of the local players, including Captain Kane Williamson," he said.

"It is too early to know what form any celebrations that will take. Any homecoming or celebrations would be organised with Cricket NZ. We would work with them and the players to see if there were any local opportunities in their plans."

New Zealand Cricket public affairs manager Richard Boock echoed that saying no consideration had yet been given to welcome home celebrations, let alone a victory parade.

Official plans aside, Williamson's former principal Robert Mangan hoped to honour the team's achievement with a special assembly at Tauranga Boys' College.

"I'm looking forward to being the holders of the Cricket World Cup and an assembly to welcome Kane and the team," he said.

Meanwhile flight agents have recorded a 300 per cent jump in online searches for flights to London since the Black Caps overcame India in the semifinal.

House of Travel ecommerce and digital channels director Tim Paulsen said there had been a significant lift in searches compared with earlier in the week.

"Searches were looking for flights departing New Zealand today [12 July] to make it in time for the final in London," he said.

"We have also had a number of last-minute bookings to London through Mix & Match, including a business class fare."