Four months ago Nour Tavis was running for his life.

As gunfire rattled behind him, he scrambled across the Al Noor Mosque, over the bodies of his brothers and watching others fall where they stood as a violent hail of bullets pelted them, ending their lives.

It's been 121 days since a gunman opened fire at Al Noor, inflicting fatal wounds on 44 people before fleeing in a car to Linwood Mosque and killing seven more.

A further 48 people were wounded in the deadly attacks.

Tavis can still see the scene in his mind as if it

