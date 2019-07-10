A man has been charged with assaulting an 8-month-old baby following an incident last night in Ponsonby.

The 42-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court today charged with a number of offences, including wounding with intent to injure and assault on a child.

He was also charged with driving in a dangerous manner, assault on police, two times resisting police and refusing to accompany an officer.

The charges come after police stopped a man on Ponsonby Rd shortly after 7.30pm due to the manner of his driving.

The man stepped out of the vehicle while holding a baby.

Once the baby was in the hands of emergency services it was taken away to hospital to be assessed, a police spokeswoman said.

The man was then taken into custody.

Police said the baby is expected to be discharged from hospital later today.