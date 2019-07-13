After a combined 126 years on the job it would be easy to assume three of Tauranga's most senior police officers would want to call it quits.

But Detective Senior Sergeant Greg "Turbo" Turner, acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter and Sergeant Trevor "Brownie" Brown aren't planning on going anywhere, anytime soon.

Turner, Hunter and Brown have this year each marked 42 years of service with the New Zealand Police. What, perhaps, is more remarkable is the three Tauranga policemen all began in the same wing at the Royal New Zealand Police College together all those years ago.

Reporter Kiri Gillespie met with the trio to find out what keeps them coming back to their jobs, 42 years later.

It's a cold, grey day when Greg "Turbo" Turner, acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter and Sergeant Trevor "Brownie" Brown gather in an interview room at the Monmouth St police station.

Under fluorescent lights Hunter and Brown sit dressed in uniform blue, lapels framing their grinning faces. In between them sits Turner in a green collar and tie, his usual serious public face is relaxed and jovial today.

The banter begins.

Turner explains how Hunter and Brown had already been at the Royal New Zealand Police College for a couple of months before he arrived but quickly became known as jokers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: