A photo posted to Reddit, showing green discolouration on chicken breasts for sale at a Bay of Plenty Pak'nSave, has sparked discussion on whether the unappetising hue poses any potential health risks.

The photo taken on June 28 at the Tauriko branch prompted dozens of comments from Reddit users who were quick to share their concern over food quality or offer ideas as to the source of the green colour.

Others were quick to point out that vegetarianism or veganism were options for anyone feeling squeamish about the photo, with one user adding: " Go vegan, you won't regret it. It's amazing and liberating not to have to either fight to remain ignorant or be disgusted and ashamed of the food you eat."

Another suggested an alternative was to "become a hunter, or get involved in farming, or buy organic meat that you know the source."

The chicken that was for sale at Pak'nSave Tauriko. Photo / Supplied

A Foodstuffs spokesperson told the Herald: "Foodstuffs North Island is currently investigating a potential chicken quality issue reported to our Pak'nSave Tauriko store – we have initiated corrective action and are liaising with MPI and our supplier, Brinks Chicken, to determine if any food safety risks are present.

There is clearly a quality issue causing the discolouration on some pieces of meat and once we know more we will be in a position to provide more information."

"At this stage no product withdrawal notices have been issued – should this situation change we will advise accordingly."