Auckland's Waiheke Island residents are fed up with waiting for ferries - and now they will have to wait at least a year for a proper resolution.

Waiheke and Devonport ferry users have been complaining about cancellations and delays and commuters being left on wharves because of staff shortages.

Private company Fullers runs the Waiheke and Devonport ferries and has an exemption under the Land Transport Act, which means it doesn't come under the control of Auckland Transport and isn't subject to the same requirements.

A review is underway into the Public Transport Operation Model, which could change that.

However, Transport Minister Phil Twyford told Newstalk ZB the review would not be completed until mid-next year.

Part of this work would look at the appropriateness of the current exemptions to the model, he said.

Auckland Transport executive general manager of integrated networks, Mark Lambert, said it would be good to have that done as quickly as possible because the findings could have ramifications and implications for the delivery of public transport.

He said it would be better to understand those sooner, rather than later.

Waiheke local board chairwoman Cath Handley said the ferry woes should be dealt with separately from his review.

She said Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and AT should ask for that because they're the ones who formally requested the issues be part of the review.

Handley said they did the right thing but it was wrong to wait so long to fix things.

AT is also in talks with Fullers about an integrated fares deal, which would mean discounts for people taking a ferry and a bus or train on the same journey.

The organisation wants the new fares rolled out by February .

Spokesman Mark Hannan says Waiheke and Devonport may or may not be part of this.

He says these two services are exempt from AT contracts and management, so AT can't introduce integrated fares on these services without Fullers' agreement.

However, Handley is afraid Waiheke ferry services won't be included in the agreement.

She says residents' rates also go towards Auckland Transport - so they'd want access to the same entitlements as the rest of the city.

Hannan says AT will discuss local queuing options with Waiheke and says it's working on an access agreement for AT facilities, which expires next year.