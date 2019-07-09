COMMENT:

Watching politicians speak to the camera I sometimes – and involuntarily - mentally convert their faces into stern and nodding T-Rex heads. All teeth and no lips.

Certain politicians create this dinosauric vision every time they speak. They don't necessarily have to be old; they just have to be a relic of the past. They just have to constantly push for keeping the status quo, and keeping it by whatever means necessary.

One such artefact of yesterday is Agricultural Minister Damien O'Connor. Every time he speaks I see the past. Not the future. Which is odd because he spends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: