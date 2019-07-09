The Hawke's Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) has appointed Craig Climo as interim chief executive to replace outgoing chief executive Dr Kevin Snee, effective August 12.

Last month Snee announced his resignation to take up the position of chief executive at Waikato District Health Board. He leaves the DHB on August 9.

Climo has had held chief executive positions spanning 17 years at South Canterbury DHB and Waikato DHB until 2014 when he retired from permanent roles. He is currently interim chief executive at Wairarapa DHB until its new chief executive commences.

Board chairman Kevin Atkinson said Climo will temporarily relocate to Hawke's Bay for approximately six to nine months while the DHB recruits for a permanent chief executive, noting that the new Board will be involved in the recruitment process, following elections later this year.

"The board is very happy to appoint Climo to the acting role while the DHB begins the process to recruit for a permanent chief executive," said Atkinson.

"Mr Climo's health knowledge and background in health is vast and the board is very confident the DHB will be in a safe pair of hands during this period."

Climo spent four years in Hawke's Bay in his first senior management role with the newly formed Hawke's Bay Crown Health Enterprise – Health Care Hawke's Bay.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed that busy time and is looking forward to returning.