Disturbing footage has emerged of the terrifying moment a masked gunman storms a Christchurch dairy - and a worker bravely tries to fight him off.

The owner has his back turned to the door when the masked man burst into the Kidbrooke Street dairy at about 7:35am.

The gunman then ushered the owner over to the cash register before a scuffle broke out and the pair fell to the floor.

A CCTV camera captured the terrifying moment a masked gunman entered the dairy. Image / Police

The owner then grabbed a bar and swung it at the robber, who scrambled back over the counter and out of the shop.

The gunman does not appear to have made off with any cash.

Police say the dairy owner was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

* Anyone who recognises the gunman, or has any information about the incident, is urged to contact Detective Craig Lattimore on 03 363 7400. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111.