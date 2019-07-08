A man alleged to have gunned down four men at his rural Kawhia property has dropped his bid for continued name suppression.

Orren Scott Williams, 37, appeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Hamilton this morning before Justice Lang.

Williams denies charges of murder, three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of the class C controlled drug cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine.

Faalili Moleli Fauatea, 23, died after the alleged incident at Williams' Harbour Rd, Hauturu, property during the early hours of June 6. Three other men were also injured.

Williams also denies a charge of possession of a military weapon recently banned by the Government after the Christchurch shootings.

During his brief appearance in court, which drew supporters from the families of both Williams and Fauatea, Williams' lawyer Philip Morgan QC said he no longer wished to pursue name suppression.

However, he did try to prevent media from taking a photograph of Williams, arguing his client hadn't had time to "make himself presentable", but that was turned down by Justice Lang.

Justice Lang remanded Williams in further custody until a case review hearing in September.