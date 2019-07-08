The popular Pentecostal church that keeps getting under the skin of mainstream New Zealand has come of age.

Renowned for its denouncement of homosexuality, and later apology, its political failure, and financial success, flash cars and motorbikes, objection to Muslim ritual at the post-massacre service, and other controversies, Destiny Church has celebrated its 21st anniversary.

According to the church's official history on its website, Hannah and husband Brian Tamaki began their first church in Te Awamutu and it grew quickly.

They moved to Rotorua where they "transformed a small and fragile fellowship into one of the largest churches in the

