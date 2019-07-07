South Auckland has been rocked by a spate of shootings this year, with two people killed and two others - including a senior gang boss - seriously wounded.

Most of the incidents have happened in or near the suburb of Clover Park.

Police do not believe they are directly connected but the violence has caused concern in the community and resulted in an emergency hui where calls were made for more officers on the streets.

In the most recent shooting yesterday a woman suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the incident. Others are also still under investigation, or before the courts.

Inspector Wendy Spiller, Area Commander for Counties Manukau East, said police were actively dealing with the crimes and are committed to holding those responsible to account.

"These incidents are generally being carried out by a small numbers of people across the district who are intent on carrying out high risk behaviour and causing harm."

She said the priority was to ensure the community is safe.

"We have the co-operation of our neighbouring Districts in Tamaki Makaurau to ensure that we are equipped to deal with the issues and support nationally from the National Organised Crime Group.

We are carrying out a number of enforcement and prevention activities and our staff are highly visible at this time in key locations."



6 July: Dawson Rd, Clover Park

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was shot just before 7am.

Police quickly cordoned the area off and started a scene examination.

They are yet to give further information on the incident.

It is understood no arrests have been made.

May 17: Piako St, Otara

Joseph Siaosi was shot by the occupant of a car, reportedly as he walked away from a confrontation.

His cousin Tuala Tusani told the Herald Siaosi's friend and the first police officer to arrive gave CPR but the 23-year-old died on the lawn in front of his family home.



A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.

A second man, also 21, has been charged with a firearms offence.

"These arrests should serve as a reminder that police will thoroughly investigate and hold people to account," said Counties Manukau CIB Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers.

"I would like to reassure the community that police have put significant investigative resource into our enquiries over this tragic incident."

Further arrests and charges have not been ruled out.



26 April: Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington

Killer Beez gang president Josh Masters was shot multiple times at a Harley Davidson motorbike shop.

Killer Beez president Joshua James Masters. NZ Herald photograph

He suffered critical injuries, but survived.

At the time a source said there had been rising tensions between his and other gangs.

Soon after police charged Tribesman gang member Akustino Tae with attempted murder.

Tae, who surrendered himself to police, and Masters were once close friends.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'a Va'aelua said police had located the firearm used in the shooting and were not seeking anyone else in relation to the near-fatal incident.

Masters spent 10 years and five months in jail on drugs and money laundering charges.



20 April: Darnell Cres, Clover Park

Father of five Siaosi Tulua was shot and killed in his own home.

Police later revealed a single gunshot was heard.

To date, no one has been arrested or charged with Tulua's murder - described by police

as brutal.

Siaosi Tulua was killed in his own home at Easter. No one has been arrested over the father of five's death. Photo / Police Ten 7

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said Tulua's partner and young child were home when he was shot.

The partner called 111 and the first police officers to arrive at the scene tried to save his life but Tulua's injuries were too severe.

Police have since revealed they are seeking multiple people in relation to the slaying.

Tulua was said to be "a real family man".

He had four children from a previous relationship who did not live with him, but he had spoken to them on the phone shortly before he was gunned down.



5 April: Palermo Place, Clover Park

A mother-of-two says told the Herald she was terrified after six gunshots were fired down her street and a man carrying a firearm walked up her driveway.

Karishma Prasad, 32, spoke of ducking to the floor in sheer terror after hearing "shot after shot" on Palermo Place at about 11pm on April 5.

Four properties on the street were cordoned off while police made inquiries.

"We were just wondering what the hell is happening and then we called the cops and they turned up a couple of minutes later," said Prasad.

"There was a guy across the road swearing at the police saying 'just shoot me'.

"But I don't think he was related to the gunshots. I think he was just drunk."