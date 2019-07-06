A Kiwi family stranded 70 floors up in an LA skyscraper when today's massive 7.1 magnitude quake struck, have described distraught people hugging and sobbing as the building "violently" swayed.

The Fair family had just ordered dinner in the 70th floor bar in downtown LA's newly built InterContinental hotel at 8.15pm local time when a steady shaking "started to build".

"We just ordered a drink from the bar and I was sitting up against the window," Andrew Fair told the Herald.

"Then the building started swaying, and continued. Everyone slowly started to move away from the windows. And it's a newer building so it's designed to move."

"There were blinds on the windows that were banging. It felt quite violent, and quite noisy. There were people who were sobbing. There was a family that was hugging each other.

"The violence we were experiencing was all around. You just feel hopeless because you're that far up. It's not like someone's threatening you, it's mother nature."

Andrew said his two boys Jack, 10, and Harrison, 8, were "freaking out" as the shocks lasted for around a minute.

The Fairs have lived at Venice Beach in LA for eight years and quickly made the decision to leave as soon as the swaying had stopped.

"Once it stopped they were making an announcement over the loudspeaker saying nobody go anywhere, the elevators aren't working."

The Fair family.

The view from the 70th floor of the InterContinental downtown LA hotel.

But Andrew Fair said they were living in New York when the 9/11 attacks happened and decided they were getting off the 70th floor regardless.

"They were trying to stop people [leaving the hotel]. But we lived in New York when 9/11 happened so we were like we're out of here," the 44-year-old Kiwi expat said.

"So we just went down the service elevator. They've got four different elevator bays that service different aspects of the building so we went down about five flights of steps and then we went down the service elevator and got out of there."

Kristina Fair, 44, said the family's experience was probably more dramatic than many felt on the ground in LA.

"We probably felt the worst of it because of the height we were at," she said.

"We live in LA, so we got in an Uber and headed back to Venice Beach where we live.

"For the long weekend we decided to go for a little staycation - so we were staying at the InterContinental for the weekend."