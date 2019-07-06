Have you seen Jessica Lurrel-Morgan?

The public is being asked for help in finding a woman who went missing in the Bay of Plenty.

Jessica Lurrel-Morgan was last seen yesterday morning at a property in Okomoroa, a small town outside Tauranga.

Lurrel-Morgan is known to have been driving a black Porsche Cayenne, with the registation LNH583.

Her hair is described as blonde as in the photograph supplied by police.

"Police and Jessica's family have serious concerns for her welfare, and are asking for anyone who has seen her or has information about where she might be, to get in touch," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Lurrel-Morgan, or who has seen her, is asked to call 111 immediately.