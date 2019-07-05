A body has been found in a stream near Cannons Creek in Porirura this morning.

Police were called to the unexplained death at Bothamley Park near Champion St at 7.55am today.

Champion St between Mepham Place and Windley St are closed and cordons are in place in parts of Bothamley Park.

Police are at the scene and want to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident.

• Anyone with information should call Porirua Police on 04 238 1400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.