Community meetings: they rarely run smoothly. At a meeting in Pt Chevalier this week, Housing New Zealand provided valuable insights into its social housing programme, but Auckland Transport was reluctant to say anything and the Police didn't know what to say. People got angry.

It didn't start well. Constable Neil Pimenta, a kindly looking man with a soft voice, in his short-sleeved shirt and stab vest, got up to do a presentation.

"I only got asked to do this yesterday," he said. And his presso wasn't on Pt Chev. "It's more of a general introduction."

It wasn't that, either, because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: