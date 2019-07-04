

A Hawke's Bay dog walker has been given diversion after the dogs she was walking attacked a NZ fur seal at Ocean Beach, Hawke's Bay.

In February 2019, the Department of Conservation (DOC) received information from three witnesses that a pack of dogs had attacked the seal on the beach.

Hawke's Bay ranger biodiversity Rod Hansen said one of the witnesses, a man, helped in putting an end to the dog attack.

An investigation into the incident revealed the woman was walking her own dog at the time, along with four other dogs owned by other people.

Advertisement

Hansen said the dogs were off the leash, in the off leash area of Ocean Beach.

"She did not have enough leash for the dogs, she had five dogs but not five leashes."

After being interviewed, the woman admitted responsibility for the seal attack, as the dogs were under her care at the time.

The woman faced charges under the Wildlife Act but received diversion after accepting full responsibility for the incident.

NZ fur seals are fully protected under the Wildlife Act and with an increase in the number of seals making their way to Hawke's Bay it is imperative to keep dogs under control, he said.

"Seals are breeding from South to North so the numbers coming up here are increasing.

"You can often see seals on the walkways up front on Marine Pde, Napier. They are becoming fairly common place.

"Seals often stay full-time, during winter, at the Ahuriri Estuary."

Napier DOC Acting Operations Manager Carl Baker said it was a timely reminder for people to control their dogs and protect wildlife on local beaches.

"We're grateful for the people who helped stop the seal attack and reported it to DOC.

"Seals can be seen at any time of the year on our local coastline, but at this time of the year they spend more time on the shore and it's likely that more will be encountered.

"People should be careful to keep their distance and give seals room, and this is particularly relevant for dog walkers.

"Seals are not the only wildlife threatened.

"Penguins are other local animals that are particularly susceptible to dog attacks. All dog owners need to be considerate of wildlife and act in accordance with the law," Baker said.

DOC has a hands-off policy with seals and will only intervene if an animal is obviously severely injured, entangled in marine debris, or in a dangerous place such as on or near a public road.

"Seals are wild animals. They're best left alone in most situations", Baker said.

"We encourage people to keep a good distance away from seals on our beaches. If people have real concerns about the welfare of seals or other wildlife, we will always respond where necessary. People can call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) if there is a genuine need for assistance."

If people encounter seals on local beaches, DOC encourages people to leave them to rest and follow a sensible code of behaviour.