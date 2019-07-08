Despite being endorsed as a council candidate by the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Association, Peter Jones has decided to stand independently.

In this interview with Local Focus, Jones talks about rate rises, debt, the Lakefront refurb and why he resigned from the RDRR.

Jones also gives the lowdown on public perceptions about his former team captain, Reynold Macpherson.

"Conan O'Brien and I, we've been walking the streets a lot in the last few weeks, and everyone we come across is disturbed about the negativity. They all say 'I wish he wasn't so negative'," Jones said.

"And I've said to Reynold, 'you're a hell of a nice guy, you're smarter than the average bear, but you've just got to stop the negativity. It's putting people off'."

According to Jones, Macpherson's response to the advice was negative.

"No. It's my way or the highway, he said."