A car is on fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway, cuasing delays for motorists.

The burning vehicle is on the northbound side of the motorway just after the Drury interchange.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CFIRE - 2:45PM

Expect some delays northbound just after the Drury Interchange due to a car fire. Avoid rubbernecking and use the right northbound lane. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fdXJuUaGlV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 3, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency warned people to expect delays and "avoid rubbernecking".

They should stick to the right-hand lane, the NZTA said.