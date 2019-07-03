A driver was lucky to escape injury when their truck "slid on cow sh**" and rolled off the road near Outram, Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the Traffic Management & Control truck rolled off the road and into a culvert about 10.40am in Huntly Rd.

The driver was not injured and the road was not blocked, she said.

As of noon, a police officer remained at the scene waiting for the tow.

Traffic Management & Control manager Peter Graham said police were not taking court or infringement action and insurance would cover the crash.

The driver had moved left to give space to an oncoming vehicle, hit a patch of slippery material understood to be "cow s***", then rolled the vehicle as it reached the deep culvert, he said.