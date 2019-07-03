Tenants can win up to $4000 in damages if landlords fail to insulate rental properties. It's led to more than 300 calls in two days from tenants seeking advice about whether their landlords are in breach of the law.

A Mangere taxi driver is upset his rental property is still not properly insulated three days after a new law came into effect.

Mohammed Rafique is looking to lodge a complaint against his landlord, while other Kiwi tenants are being urged to dob in landlords who have failed to ensure their properties are compliant.

Rafique rented a three-bedroom home on Massey

